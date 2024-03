After a soggy Saturday evening, drier weather is in the forecast Sunday as the storm system moves offshore.

Expect cloudy skies Sunday morning, with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

By the afternoon, some sunshine is possible north and west of Boston as drier air moves in.

Locations that see sunshine, mainly west of Framingham, could have temperatures reach the mid 50s!

Closer to the coastline clouds are expected to persist, so temperatures will be lower as a result.