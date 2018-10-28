Drier This Afternoon, Rain Returns Monday Morning

After yesterday’s nor’easter featured strong winds and heavy rain, today is much calmer as the system lifts northward.

Some morning fog and mist gives way to drier conditions into the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. The spots that will see some peeks of sun will likely be closer to the southern coast and for the Cape and Islands.

It will be breezy at times, but not nearly as blustery as yesterday. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-15 mph with some gusts up to 25 mph. High temperatures will range from the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Monday brings yet another system, this one moving in from the midwest.

For the Monday morning commute, expect to need an umbrella as that’s when the first round of showers move in. Don’t be surprised if you hear any rumbles of thunder with a few of the downpours. Rain will remain scattered through midday, with at least another round of showers by mid-afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 50s.

Tuesday brings ample amounts of sunshine, but it will be slightly cooler with highs struggling to make it out of the upper 40s.

That cold air is short-lived as a warm-up creeps in for Wednesday, just in time for Halloween! Highs will stretch to near 60 Wednesday and that warm-up sticks around through Friday. Highs on Thursday stretch into the mid to upper 60s, near 60 Friday. However, with the warm-up at the end of the week, another round of showers will move in late Thursday and continue into Friday.