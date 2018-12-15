Drier This Afternoon, Seasonable Sunday with PM Rain, Evening Mix

As you went out for your morning walk, or to fetch the mail, you probably noticed a difference in temperature. Most spots this morning were running at least 15 to 20 degrees higher than yesterday morning.

This unseasonable warm-up today will be short-lived. Highs today are expected in the upper 40s to low 50s with some peeks of sunshine as cloud cover decreases from north to south, as the light rain showers depart by midday. However, the southern coastline will likely continue to see mostly cloudy skies through this evening.

Tonight, we’ll see increasing cloud cover from the southwest as another system approaches. Temperatures tonight slip into the upper 20s to mid 30s.

We start off Sunday dry, but by the afternoon, rain showers will slide in from south to north.

By the evening, we could see some rain/snow mix for the interior as temperatures hover just above the freezing mark.

High temperatures tomorrow are expected to only climb into the upper 30s for the interior, low to mid 40s closer to the coastline and SE MA.

This could make for slick travel for the higher elevations, like the Worcester Hills and southern NH into the early morning commute Monday.

Monday morning’s commute could get a little tricky as temperatures will be near the freezing mark and the rain/snow line will continue to slide closer to Boston, meaning the colder air will continue to win over the warmer air. We will continue to monitor as we get closer, but snowfall accumulation seems to be confined to the RT. 2 corridor and areas north and west, with less than an inch expected.

That system pulls away from the coastline by Monday evening and then the cold air settles in for Tuesday with high temperatures struggling to make it out of the upper 20s.

Wednesday is a recovery day with highs into the upper 30s followed by a continued warm-up for the end of the work week, but this warm-up for the Winter Solstice (Dec. 21st), will likely bring along with it some rain showers.