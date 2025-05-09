Fog, clouds and rain have taken over the forecast for today. Drier weather is on the horizon!

We have rain on radar as of this blog writing. Here’s the timing of the rain into tomorrow…

Steady to heavy rain continues for this afternoon and evening. Expect scattered showered through the evening and night. Downpours and thunder are possible tonight into early tomorrow morning. By mid-morning tomorrow, most of the rain has pushed north. We’ll still have a lot of clouds and fog. There will likely be some leftover showers mainly north tomorrow afternoon. The trend is that we’ll all be drier by the afternoon and evening. We should see the sunshine before the day is done.

It’s a soaking rain coming through! I think we’ll pick up a range of 1 – 2.5″ of rainfall with locally higher amounts.

Any rain that Boston picks up tomorrow will make it the 12th (out of 19) weekend since January that we’ve had some sort of rain or snow falling on a weekend day. There have only been three completely dry weekends!

Spring precipitation is on track in Boston. Worcester is doing better than average. The rain over the next 24 hours will definitely be beneficial to help with ongoing drought conditions, something that will be reflected in next week’s updated drought monitor.

We’ll add a couple more green squares to the month of May. Mother’s Day is dry though! We stay dry to start the work week.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black