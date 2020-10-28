Drier with Partial Clearing Overnight, Another Round of Rain Thursday PM

It was a wet, chilly and cloudy Wednesday with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s.

We’ll see some patchy fog early this evening before a partial clearing the skies develops tonight. Overnight lows slip into the upper 30s inland, low to mid 40s closer to the coast line.

Thursday starts off mostly cloudy, then we’ll see rain slide in from south to north through the afternoon. Highs Thursday stretch into the upper 40s to low 50s, with the bulk of the day struggling to get out of the 40s. It will be breezy at times with winds out of the NE 5-15 mph.

Some of the moisture and the wind is associated with the remnants of Hurricane Zeta which is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana Gulf Coast this evening.

As Thursday’s system departs early Friday morning, cold air sinks in from the northwest, cold enough to change over the rain to snow for the higher elevations in central MA and southern NH for a few hours early Friday. A couple inches of wet snow accumulation is possible inland (mainly north and west of 495).

Friday starts off with a rain/snow mix which departs by mid-morning, turning dry and windy by the afternoon with gusts up to 40 MPH possible.

After a wet end to the work week, drier and cooler conditions move in just in time for Halloween on Saturday as high pressure takes over. We’ll see mainly sunny skies Saturday with highs in the mid 40s.

Halloween night, temperatures will dip into the 30s under a clear sky and a full “blue moon,” the second full moon for the month of October. We will have to wait until 2039 for the next full moon that lands on Halloween.

Then, at 2AM November 1st, don’t forget we change the clocks and “fall back” one hour for Daylight Saving Time ending.

Speaking of Sunday, we start off the month of November with highs in the upper 50s and breezy under mostly cloudy skies with a few showers in the afternoon.

The wind sticks around into the first week of November as high temperatures dip into the 40s Monday, upper 30s Tuesday and then back into the 50s by Wednesday — talk about a rollercoaster ride of temperatures through midweek.