Drizzle and Foggy Start Today

A sluggish start for sure with areas of dense fog and drizzle this morning. While the drizzle won’t amount to much, couple one hundredths of an inch of rain, it’ll be enough to dampen the morning commute for many. Fog and low clouds are prevalent through late morning, yielding to peeks of sun this afternoon.

Any breaks of sun this afternoon will send temps up well into the 60s to near 70 degrees.

The pattern overall is relatively mild the next several days. Tomorrow averages 73 inland, 65 at the coast as sunshine breaks through the low clouds a lot quicker tomorrow morning. The weekend does feature a dramatic temp drop by Sunday, but the cold front that comes through will offer very little rain other than a spot shower Saturday night.