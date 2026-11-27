Good morning! Hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving, even with our storm bringing heavy rain and gusty winds through the night.

While the numbers were location dependent, a large number of our Massachusetts towns (as well as many Rhode Island and Connecticut ones as well) saw between 1-3″ of rain, as expected. On top of that, our wind gusts did indeed get into the 50s across the Bay State at their peak!

Today, the bulk of the storm has moved on, though it’s impacts aren’t entirely done.

We’re looking at clouds and even some dense patchy fog this morning. While visibility isn’t atrocious everywhere, it’s also a little rough in spots. Low beams, low speeds when you encounter those areas of low visibility on the roads. Fog will dissipate as we head into the later morning.

The clouds stick around, however. It’ll be a cloudy, breezy day (gusts in the 20s) with a few scattered showers throughout the day. However, if you want to get out of the house, whether it’s to spend time outdoors or to shop the Black Friday sales, it certainly won’t be a wash! The heavy rain like what we saw last night is gone. Any rain we’ll see today will be lighter and short-lived.

It’ll also be incredibly mild! Temperatures will be in the 50s today, with a few spots even in the low 60s, particularly for Bristol and Plymouth Counties.

The milder air will hang around for the weekend, although it won’t be quite as mild as today. We’ll wake up to temperatures near 40 tomorrow morning, then hit the low and mid 50s by the afternoon. It’ll still be breezy and mostly cloudy, though we’ll see a few more breaks for sunshine.

Sunday morning will be cooler (lows in the 30s) to start, but once again in the low to mid 50s in the afternoon. It’ll be a calmer and brighter day, with more sunshine, especially in the morning and early afternoon!

Clouds will increase during the second half of the day on Sunday. This is out ahead of our next storm, which will arrive before sunrise Monday morning. This system will bring showers and some heavy rain Monday morning through the early afternoon. This will impact commuter hours on Monday, so plan for some extra time to get to work!