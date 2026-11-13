A chilly, raw feel to the air is in place as an area of low pressure to our south helps draw in colder air and manufacture some precipitation. While most of the event has been a cold rain, some wet snow does mix in this morning, first in the higher terrain (spotty coatings-1″ on non paved surfaces there), and then even into parts of MetroWest, a few flakes mix in. In the lower elevations, I don’t expect the snow to accumulate. The ground is warm and temps stay above freezing, so roads stay wet. It’s breezy this morning too, gusting 25-35mph, strongest at the coast, especially across the Cape and Islands.



The breeze subsides a bit heading into the afternoon and rain and wet snow showers taper off by this afternoon. The evening commute looks much drier than what we contend with this morning.



The forecast for this weekend is chilly, but features a lot of dry times too. We’ll have more clouds still in the mix on Saturday with just a spotty sprinkle/brief shower in the afternoon. Highs max out in the mid 40s.

Sunday, it’s a bit brighter and a bit milder with highs in the upper 40s.



Warm-up anyone? Next week looks solid. Temp trend goes up and we’ll hold onto a lot of sunshine. Highs max out near 60 by Wednesday.