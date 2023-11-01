There was certainly a little chill in the air last night for the Trick-or-Treaters, but with light winds and dry air, overall, it was a solid evening for the kiddos, who running from house to house, seem oblivious to the cold anyway. I hope everyone had a great time last night and enjoyed the evening.



Today, the battle goes on trying to keep the candy intake under control. Also, the battle goes on fighting a bit of a chill in the air as we lose our completely dry weather. A few scattered showers sprout up from time to time, with the highest risk favoring near the coast and down through Southeast Mass. Inland, showers are more isolated, and with some chilly air in place, a few flakes may mix in from time to time, especially across the higher terrain. I do expect any accumulation issues. Temps today run in the upper 30s with showers are present to the mid 40s during dry times.

Showers fade away this evening and skies clear out quickly. That’ll allow temps to fade fast too with the coldest night of the season on the way. Temps tumble back into the mid to upper 20s for many by tomorrow morning, allowing for the first hard freeze of the season for many.

The bounce back is nice tomorrow as highs head for the upper 40s with a lot of sunshine in the afternoon. Yes, still 10 degrees below average for early November, but it’s still a bright and pleasant day. The warm-up kicks in Friday with highs back into the upper 50s, then we’ll reach to near 60 over the weekend as it remains dry! Clocks go back 1hour Sunday, yielding a 4:33pm sunset Sunday. Yikes!