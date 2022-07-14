We had a few light showers move through overnight last night, but those only brought water to those of us north of the Mass Pike. It wasn’t much. Most picked up one to two-tenths of an inch of rain with Worcester seeing a little downpour that brought just under an inch to the airport there. These totals are just from overnight and now we’ll look at another few isolated shower or thunderstorms that move through this afternoon and evening.

Of course since today isn’t over yet, we don’t know how much rain we’ll finish with so the below list doesn’t include the 0.16″ from this morning or whatever may come still this evening. That said, Boston is #13 for driest year-to-date on record. While the little rain we got this morning and whatever still may come is better than nothing and might push us down a few spots, we’re still incredibly dry.

A new drought monitor was released today and to nobody’s surprise, it’s not good news. Parts of New England have now been upped to a “severe drought”. We have a few spotty storm chances later today but otherwise our next chance of rain is not until next Monday.

While it would be nice to get more rain, we do have a nice weekend once again to enjoy. It’s the last three days of Hydrangea Festival on Cape Cod and I don’t think you could ask for better weather. We’ll be dry all three days. Friday is probably the nicest with comfy temperatures, sunshine, and low humidity. Though Saturday is pretty nice too. By Sunday we stay dry but you’ll notice the humidity increase by the end of the weekend.

The Cape is where you’ll find relief this weekend because for the rest of us the heat returns.