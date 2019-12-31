Dry Air For The New Year

After 1-3″ of snow and sleet outside 495, we start off slick on untreated surfaces on this New Year’s Eve morning, especially across Southern NH and into Worcester County. East of 495, most towns are above freezing early today, as areas of drizzle linger through mid morning.

Fortunately, the pattern favors some drier air moving in by late morning, with even some breaks of sun near and south of the Pike this afternoon. Temps warm above freezing for all of us later today, helping alleviate the icing concerns across the interior.

Aside from a stray flurry or sprinkle, this evening looks good. Mid to upper 30s for First Night. A bit breezy, but at least no arctic air.

New Year's Eve Forecast… a chilly breeze, but no arctic air! pic.twitter.com/IMKWi3A125 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 31, 2019

It’ll be partly sunny and a smidge above seasonable levels tomorrow with highs near 40.

Ski Country did well with this last storm… 6-12″ across many mountains. The ski forecast looks good the next few days too.

Saturday brings in milder air, but also the opportunity for showers that’ll be in and out through the day into the evening. That includes the forecast at Gillette.