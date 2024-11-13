Anyone else have to search for their gloves and hats this morning? It was cold! For Boston, it was the coldest morning of the season and since March. The sunshine was deceiving today. It was bright, but, wow, it was chilly with highs stuck in the 40s.

Be prepared for another cold morning tomorrow! Temperatures will fall into the low 20s overnight. Add a slight breeze, and it will feel even colder out the door! You’ll want to dress for temperatures that feel like the teens and 20s.

Tomorrow will be fairly similar to today. Cold morning low temperatures rebound to chilly afternoon highs in the mid 40s. It stays breezy and sunny.

The breezy and dry pattern is the weather story for the next few days. It looked like a 10% chance for a shower on the coast on Friday, but even that doesn’t look promising anymore. Instead looks like we’ll get increasing clouds as a storm in the Atlantic retrogrades.

Here’s a closer look at Friday’s forecast. It will be another very cold morning in the low 20s. We’ll get to enjoy a lot of sunshine in the morning then some afternoon clouds. We’ll end the work week how we spent most of it – with the breeze.

Friday you can also look up and see our final supermoon of the year. The full Beaver Moon will occur at 4:28 pm. This is the fourth consecutive supermoon following the Sturgeon Moon, Harvest Moon and Hunter’s Moon.

This weekend will bring a mix of sun and clouds and more dry and breezy conditions. Temperatures start out in the 30s and rebound to the upper 50s near 60°. As of now Sunday is the warmest day, near 60°, on our seven-day forecast.

Models show the potential for some wet weather toward the end of the month. Although, it won’t be nearly enough to make up for our rainfall deficit. We’ll get an updated look at the U.S. Drought Monitor tomorrow.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black