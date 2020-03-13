Dry and Breezy Tonight, Mostly Sunny Weekend

After a wet and cloudy start to our Friday, skies will continue to clear tonight with temperatures slipping in to the 30s overnight tonight. It will be breezy as this system slides out.

Overall, most places received at least a quarter to a half inch of rainfall today.

This weekend, drier conditions take over. Temperatures will be more mild on Saturday, with a prevailing northwesterly breeze. Highs on Saturday will climb into the low to mid 50s.

Sunday will be the cooler of the two weekend days, with highs into the 40s, but with an onshore breeze, we’re looking at temperatures at the at the coast, struggling to make it out of the 30s.

To kick off the work week, high pressure is with us, keeping us dry and quiet, but that changes into Tuesday on St. Patrick’s Day when our next system brings more rain to the area.

With the showers we received today and with the warmth we recently seen so far this month, it’s likely that allergy sufferers will notice a jump in the pollen count tomorrow. By Tuesday, after a cool down into Monday and showers for Tuesday, the pollen count will fall.

After the showers Tuesday, temperatures moderate back into the upper 40s Wednesday and Thursday with drier conditions before showers move in Thursday night into early next Friday.