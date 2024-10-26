A mix of sun and clouds kicks off the weekend as the breeze will pick up out of the west to northwest, gusting 20-30mph late this morning and early this afternoon. A low relative humidity, a gusty wind, and dry leaves/vegetation has created the mix of ingredients needed for brush fires to easily get going and spread. With that in mind, a red flag warning is in place and outdoor burning is discouraged. Highs today top off in the low to mid 60s.

Heading out this evening? Temps will fade fast once the sun sets and head back to near 40 by midnight and widespread 30s by tomorrow morning.

It’ll be bright, a bit breezy and chilly tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 50s. Monday, it’ll be even cooler as highs and hard to get much past 50.

While we’re back into the upper 50s Tuesday, the big warm up holds off until Wednesday. It’ll be a warm front that moves through Tuesday night with a few spotty showers, that’ll deliver the warmth on the other side of it Wednesday.



Highs head for the low 70s Wednesday and upper 70s for Halloween. If the forecast of 77 verifies in Boston for Halloween, it’ll be the 2nd warmest or records, only behind the 81, set in 1946.