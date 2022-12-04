7Weather- The week starts with great weather and then we bring in showers late on Tuesday.

Monday starts chilly with temperatures in the mid and upper 20s. The afternoon has a mix of sun and clouds with highs between 46-51º.

Tuesday has lots of clouds and it’s mild. Temperatures are in the low and mid 40s in the morning and then we get into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

There could be a few showers late in the afternoon for parts of Worcester County and southern New Hampshire, but the steady rain arrives for everyone between 9-11PM at night. Showers will be on and off Tuesday night.

A system stalls over the area Tuesday night into Wednesday keeping the wet weather around mid-week. It remains mild in the low 50s. From Tuesday night – Wednesday most locations will have about 0.50″ of rain.