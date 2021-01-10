Dry and Calm Weather To Start the Week

7Weather- The dry and calm weather rolls on in New England.

Monday starts cold in the 20s. There will be high clouds covering the sky in the afternoon, but it will still be a bright day. Highs will in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday morning has temperatures in the 20s and 30s, and then we get into the low 40s in the afternoon. Winds are light and there will be a mix of clouds and sun.

Skies are mainly sunny on Wednesday, and once again, we are slightly above average in the low 40s.

We gain 58 minutes of daylight in the next for weeks! By February 8th our sunrise is before 7 AM, and our sunset after 5 PM.

The daily average temperature for the first 10 days of 2021 have all been above average. We continue that trend at least the next 6 days.

We’re dry all week with temperatures near 40º Monday – Wednesday, and then in the mid and upper 40s Thursday and Friday. It’s not the best chance, but a system could bring us scattered rain showers on Saturday next weekend.