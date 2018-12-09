Dry and Cold Pattern Continues

We’re off to another bitter cold start with temperatures in the teens for most and single digits for a few spots towards the interior and southern NH.

The good news about today in southern New England is that temperatures will continue to warm-up under mostly sunny skies. High temperatures are expected to warm-up above the freezing mark by the mid-afternoon before sliding back below freezing after sunset.

If you are traveling today, be sure to check your flights before you go. The winter storm that is impacting parts of the south including Virginia and the Carolinas is making for tricky travel and some spots in western North Carolina have already received at least 9″ of snowfall and with snow expected to continue through this evening and into early tomorrow, snowfall is expected to reach at least a foot.

This system will not be impacting our area as high pressure over southern New England keeps that system to our south.

Speaking of this system, the trailing cold front associated with this storm will be producing showers and possibly a few thunderstorms in Miami this afternoon, just in time for the Patriots away game against the Miami Dolphins with temperatures into the 80s at kickoff.

Back here at home, as we look ahead to the work week, temperatures will not be nearly as cold as this morning with temperatures expected to start off in the mid to upper 20s under sunny skies.

The next chance for showers occurs on Wednesday afternoon when there’s a slight chance for ocean-effect snow showers along the immediate coastline and the Cape and Islands.

Temperatures warm-up ahead of our next system with rain sliding in as early as next Saturday morning. High temperatures finally reach into the mid to upper 40s by Friday and Saturday.