Dry and Cool Monday, Spot Showers Tuesday

7Weather- The week starts dry and cool, and then Tuesday has spotty showers.

Monday starts chilly with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. It’s cool around lunch time in the upper 50s, and there is a mix of clouds and sun. Highs reach into the mid 60s inland, and a light onshore breeze keeps the coast near 60. Clouds continue to push in throughout the afternoon, and they hang around overnight.

Most of Tuesday is cloudy, but a few peeks of sun will allow temperatures to get into the upper 60s and low 70s. Dew points also climb, so it will feel a bit muggy. Spot showers will be around throughout the afternoon. It’s only a 20% chance of rain Tuesday.

A stationary boundary hanging around the area will keep the extra clouds around on Wednesday. Sprinkles are likely, and it will feel a bit muggy. Highs are mild in the upper 60s, and it is breezy at times.

It clears up a bit on Thursday. Skies are partly sunny, and it remains warmer with highs near 70. A northeast wind likely kicks in, keeping the coast cooler.