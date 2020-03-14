Dry and Cool Next Two Days, Showers Tuesday

7Weather- A high pressure system is in control of the weather the next couple of days, keeping us dry. That high pressure moves out Tuesday, and a low pressure bring in a few showers.

Sunday starts with some extra clouds early in the morning, but then it clears up mid-morning and the rest of the day has sunshine. Inland areas make it into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Areas along the coast will reach into the low 40s, and then a sea breeze drops temperatures into the upper 30s.

It’s still cool Monday with temperatures between 38-44º. Most of the day has sunshine, and then it becomes partly sunny around sunset.

Tuesday is mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the low 50s. There will be a few showers late in the morning that end in the early afternoon. This rain won’t amount to much, most town only get 0.1-0.2″ of rain.

Sunday and Monday are at moderate for allergies, and then it drops to low on Tuesday with the few showers. After that, we jump to high on Wednesday.