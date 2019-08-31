Dry And Cooler Sunday, A Few Showers Labor Day

7Weather- The month of September kicks off with temperatures below average on Sunday, but then we go up from there. We jump into the mid 80s by mid-week, and it will feel a bit muggy.

SUNDAY:

We will have some great grilling weather on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the low and mid 70s throughout the afternoon.

If you’re grilling right by the beach, I think it will be a bit cooler in the upper 60s. The day starts with sunny skies, and then we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun in the afternoon.

LABOR DAY:

Labor Day will not be a complete washout, but there will be a few showers here and there throughout the day.

We start the day with a few peeks of sun, and then rain is more likely in the afternoon.

Notice that the best chance for showers in north and west of Boston, but we can’t rule out a passing shower.

Highs will be in the mid and upper 70s.

END OF AUGUST:

We end the month above average. The average monthly temperature finished out about 2º above average.

We’ll see where we end up in September, but the last four years we have above average temperatures.