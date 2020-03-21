Dry and Cooler Weekend, Rain/Snow Monday Evening

The cold front that brought a few showers, clouds and some gusty winds has since moved out, allowing for drier conditions and cooler air to sink into southern New England. Yesterday, for the first full day of spring, we were able to see highs into the mid to upper 60s to low 70s inland, but today, the cooler air takes over.

Expect highs today into the 40s, with emerging sunshine by the afternoon. It will be breezy at times for your Saturday outdoor plans.

Tonight, under clear skies, temperatures will drastically drop. Overnight lows will dive back into the upper teens farther to the north and west, low to mid 20s areas south and east and at the coast.

Tomorrow, after a cold start, temperatures rebound back into the 30s under sun-filled skies. Thankfully, less wind, but we will notice an onshore breeze by the afternoon, keeping the coolest temperatures at the coast.

Monday starts off dry, but we’ll notice increasing cloud cover Monday morning. The leading edge of precipitation associated with a system to our southwest will move in by late afternoon into the early evening, with some snow showers for central MA and southern NH by 5PM. The rain/snow line will continue to wobble through the evening and into the night time, with it hovering just north of the Mass Pike around 11PM Monday night.

Likely, the highest snowfall totals will be north and west of the 495-corridor, especially for the higher elevations of northern Worcester Co., southern VT and southern NH.

The closer to the coast you go and farther south and east, likely little to no snow accumulation due to the ocean temperature being on the warmer side and the proximity to the system at the coast.

Some lingering showers at the coast early Tuesday before this system peels away from southern New England. Some sunshine possible by Tuesday afternoon.

Rain chances possible from the middle of the week towards the end, but we’re not tracking washouts. Wednesday features a few showers mainly in the evening. While Thursday and Friday, those rain shower chances will likely be in the morning hours.