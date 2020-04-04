Dry and Mild Next Few Days

7Weather- The wet weather is out of here, and now we have a stretch of dry weather the next few days.

SUNDAY:

The day starts with extra clouds around and temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. I think there will be some sunshine in the early afternoon, and that will allow temperatures to jump into the upper 50s inland. A light onshore breeze keeps the coast closer to 50º.

Clouds move back in ahead of a cold front around 5 PM, and there could be a quick shower between 5-10 PM.

MONDAY:

A high pressure system moves in on Monday and gets the clouds out of here. The morning is cool in the low 40s, and then we jump into the mid 60s in the afternoon. It looks like a sea breeze kicks in late in the day, meaning Boston could get into the upper 50s before it kicks in.

TUESDAY:

The high pressure system keeping skies clear on Monday gradually moves out. This means there will be a mix of clouds and sun. It remains mild in the low 60s. Like Monday, a sea breeze kick in throughout the afternoon.