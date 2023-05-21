7Weather- The rain is out of here! We end the weekend dry, mild and breezy. Temperatures drop for everyone tomorrow, especially the coast. We rebound midweek. It’ll be a mainly dry week with chances for showers later in the 7-day forecast.

We needed the rain, and we got it! After most of Southern New England was in a rainfall deficit for the month of May, most towns picked up 1.5″ – 2″. Here are some of our rainfall winners…

Behind the cold front that brought the rain, we have a northwest wind. It’ll be breezy today. We’ll warm into the 70s with a mixture of sun and clouds.

We’ll be mainly clear with a slight breeze overnight. Temperatures will fall into the 50s. The wind direction is key as we start tomorrow. That’ll affect our temperatures by the end of the day.

Tomorrow, a Canadian high takes control of our forecast. This will bring a northeast wind. Tomorrow it’s all about location! The Atlantic waters are in the mid-50s. With the wind off the water, coastal towns will stay in the upper 50s. The farther away from the coast you are, the more mild it will be. We’ll see mostly sunshine.

Temperatures rebound to the upper 70s midweek. A front brings the chance for showers late Wednesday into Thursday. The end of the week will stay near average. There’s a chance for showers for Memorial Day weekend. Models are going back and forth on the exact day. Right now, it looks like Saturday we’ll get showers.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black