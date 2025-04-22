Hopefully you enjoyed our nice stretch of dry days after a soggy start to the month of April. That stretch of dry days was snapped early this morning with a little batch of showers that slid through the area. The rainfall amounts weren’t overly impressive, generally about a quarter inch, give or take, across the area.

The good news is most of today was dry with sunshine and mild temperatures through the afternoon. And while technically our dry streak was snapped, it didn’t affect a ton of our day and we have several more dry days lined up for the rest of the week. Looking back at the past month, it appears Tuesdays are our common days for rain!

The sunshine is back for more tomorrow with mild temperatures that once again climb to about 70°. There will be a light northwest wind that is borderline strong enough to hold off the sea breeze. So the coast may end up a few degrees cooler tomorrow but it’s still a nice, bright day across the state!

Thursday is still bright, and still mild… for most of us. The sea breeze will be a little bit more pronounced on Thursday. Boston may be spared from the worst of it since it’s a south wind and there’s actually not much water exposure from that direction in Boston, but the rest of the coastline will be bit chilly on Thursday.

Friday will once again be mild but then temperatures will take a few steps back into the weekend. Temperatures will still stay at or above average but Saturday will once again feature rain with a gusty and chilly wind developing on Sunday.