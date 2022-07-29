7Weather- Southeast Massachusetts will see a few showers late tonight, and then skies quickly clear Saturday morning.

You might run into a few sprinkles before midnight tonight, and then light, spotty showers between 1-3AM. Scattered rain will be around for Bristol and Plymouth Counites and the Cape and the Islands between 3-6AM.

We’ll wake up to clouds very early Saturday morning, but it skies quickly clear. The rest of the day has sunshine with highs in the mid and upper 80s. Humidity remains low and it will be breezy at times.

It’s the last weekend of July! Enjoy the beach with temperatures in the upper 70s to mid 80s along the immediate coastline. Saturday is breezy at times and Sunday will have an sea breeze kick in mid-day.

The first day of August is hot with highs in the low 90s. Humidity will be low-moderate on Monday.