7Weather- Most towns received 0.5″-1″ of rain Saturday night, and now we go into a dry and quiet pattern. January will end without rain, and there won’t be a bid dip of cold air to end the month.

It looks like there could be lingering clouds at the coast around sunrise Sunday, and then it clear by mid-morning. Temperatures are in the low 40s by 9AM.

The afternoon is looking great with highs between 44-50º, and mix of clouds and sun.

A disturbance moving through the area brings in clouds Monday, and maybe even festive flakes for higher elevations. The day starts chilly in the 30s, but with some clearing in the afternoon, highs make it into the low and mid 40s.

Is your car still full of salt? Well it’s a good time to get a car wash! There will still be puddles around Sunday from the Saturday night rain, so if you can hold off, wash the car Monday! That wash will last you through next Saturday.