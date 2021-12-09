We saw increasing clouds through our Thursday, and those clouds stick around overnight into Friday.

Friday is seasonable with highs in the 40s.

Saturday brings our next system along with a warm-up, with highs stretching into the low 60s, which would be the third time for the month of December. This warm-up is also attached to windy conditions and a few showers.

The gusts could become strong at times Saturday afternoon and evening, especially for the Cape and Islands, so be sure your outdoor holiday decorations are secure.

A cold front clears the region Saturday evening, ushering in more seasonable temperatures for Sunday.

We bounce back into the 50s Monday, upper 40s Tuesday, but after Saturday’s wet and windy weather, it’s a mainly dry pattern through much of the next work week.