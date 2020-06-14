Dry and Sunny Days Ahead

7Weather- What a weekend! Both days had some sunshine and temperatures in the 70s inland, and in the 60s at the coast. The week start with similar weather. Monday will start chilly early, but then we’re back to mild temperatures by lunch time. Highs will be in the low 70s inland, and in the mid 60s along the coast. There could be low clouds/fog in the morning along the South Shore and on the Cape & the Islands.

It’s a bit warmer on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Inland cities make it into the upper 70s, but a southeast wind keeps the coast close to 70º. We keep going up from there. Wednesday is another beautiful day with low humidity and highs in the mid 80s. Once again, a southeast wind keeps the coast cooler.

The next two days are decent beach days. Monday has a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures near 65º. It’s a bit warmer at the beach on Tuesday and skies are mostly sunny.

It is dry for the next 6-7 days. We could use the rain. We are falling behind with our year to date total 4.23″ below average in Boston.