Finally a Saturday without rain! It’s a beautiful, but warm start to our first full day of summer. This is before the heat and humidity build tomorrow through Tuesday.



That being said, enjoy today! Highs will be in the mid/upper 80s inland. Localized sea breezes should develop keeping temperatures on the coast in the upper 70s/low 80s. The humidity will stay in check. It might feel a tad bit humid for some towns, but overall it’s a fairly comfortable day.

While today is dry, tomorrow brings the chance for an isolated storm in the morning. Below you can see what radar could look like around 9 am. I think mid-morning is the best chance for activity. By noon and through the afternoon, we’ll clear out into more sunshine.

Then it’s off to the races with our temperatures! Highs will reach near 90 to the low 90s. There will be a breeze so that warmth will push all the way to the coast. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s for the Cape and Islands.

Tomorrow will be the start of a heat wave for some of us. The worst of the heat and humidity together will be Monday and Tuesday. Heat indices, or feels like temperatures, will be 100-105°. That combination will lead to an elevated risk for heat illnesses.

Stay hydrated!



-Meteorologist Melanie Black