Dry and Sunny Weather Next Few Days

7Weather- The chance for storms ends around sunset, and now we are looking at a stretch of dry and sunny weather.

There could be a lingering shower this evening, and then it gradually clears up. It will breezy at times with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

TUESDAY:

Cooler air moves in Tuesday, but compared to the chilly air we had Saturday, I think we will take it.

A high pressure moves in, keeping us dry and sunny. Highs will be in the mid and upper 50s. It will also be breezy with a northwest wind at 10-15 mph, and occasional gust to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

We go back to near-record cold Wednesday morning. Temperatures dip down into the low 30s inland, and into the mid and upper 30s along the coast and in southeast Massachusetts. Once again, bring in outdoor plants, if you can’t, cover them up.

Record Lows:

Boston- 38º set back in 1882

Worcester- 31º set back in 1928

It shapes up to be a nice afternoon, after a cold start to the day. A high pressure remains in control of the weather, giving us plenty of sunshine. Highs will be close to 60º. Like Tuesday, it will also be breezy.

WARMER WEATHER:

The end of the week is the beginning of a pattern change. Thursday will have a mix of sun and clouds, and highs will be in the mid 60s. Friday has the chance for storms, but it will be warm in the low 70s.

Beyond that, it does look like this warmer pattern sticks around into the weekend and next week.