Dry and Warm Weather Ahead

7Weather- It was a stormy weekend across Southern New England. Saturday and Sunday both had severe storms that had gusty winds and hail. That system is now moving out, and the start of the week is looking good, weather-wise.

Monday starts with sunny skies and cool temperatures in the mid 60s. Inland areas reach into the low 80s in the afternoon, and an onshore breeze keeps areas along the coast in the 70s. By 7PM, temperatures drop into the mid and upper 70s and skies are partly cloudy.

Humidity will be low, with dew points in the upper 50s. Overall, a much better day compared to the weekend.

Heading to the beach on a Monday? Why not! Temps will be in the low and mid 70s, and there will be a mix of sun and clouds.

Tuesday will be a bit warmer along the beach, but most of the afternoon will be mostly cloudy.

We gradually get warmer this week! Highs inland will be in the mid and upper 80s Tuesday-Friday. Areas along the coast will also be warm in the low and mid 80s.