Dry, Beautiful Sunday

7Weather- The great weather continues! We end the weekend with a typical August afternoon, and the lower humidity sticks around to start the week.

SUNDAY:

Low temperatures in the morning will dip down between 50-60º. There could be a few towns in Southern New Hampshire that fall into the upper 40s.

We jump into the mid and upper 60s by 9AM, and then into the mid and upper 70s by lunch time. The day has plenty of sun, and highs will range between 78-83º for most of the region.

MONDAY/TUESDAY:

Monday starts sunny, and then the afternoon is partly cloudy. It is a bit warmer with highs in the mid and upper 80s.

There will be a few afternoon storms across the region on Tuesday as a front moves through.

A second round of showers moves in Tuesday evening and overnight. That is from the low pressure system you see on the map below that is west of us.

As of now, the best chance for rain from that low will be along and south of the Mass Pike.