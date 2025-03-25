Most towns and cities locked in another 0.50-1.00″ of rain yesterday before drying out in the evening. That rain is now long gone, offshore, and in it’s wake we’ll catch a dry and somewhat breezy day. Winds gust 20-30mph out of the west as highs run in the mid 40s to mid 50s. It’ll be mildest across southeast Mass and coolest across the higher terrain. It’s a bit of a back and forth with the clouds and sun, with midday/afternoon clouds more prevalent.





We’ll track some scattered rain/snow showers tomorrow, but it won’t be the washout that we had yesterday. Highs head for the mid 40s.

Thursday and Friday are seasonable with a bit of a gusty breeze by Friday. It’ll be a bit milder Friday vs. Thursday.



The weekend pattern looks cool with some rain/snow showers starting to mix in Saturday. There will be a front draped across New England, providing the opportunity of more mixed precip on Sunday. Overall, expect it to be unsettled at times through the weekend. We’ll fine tune the precip type and timing as the weekend nears.