Dry, Breezy, Seasonable Thursday

After a gloomy, windy and wet start to our Wednesday with the passing nor’easter off the New England coastline, it was nice to see the return of sunshine and temperatures soaring into the mid to upper 60s through the afternoon. Welcome to spring in southern New England!

Looking ahead towards the rest of the work week. Thursday features dry conditions, low humidity and gusty winds. This has caused a Fire Weather Watch to be issued. What does that mean? It means there will be burning restrictions tomorrow due to the gusty westerly winds, and the dry air (makes it easy for fire to spread uncontrollably).

Temperatures Thursday morning start into the mid to upper 30s by the morning commute, with temperatures stretching into the mid to upper 40s by noon and highs are expected to crest into the low 50s by mid-afternoon, which is seasonable for this time of year in southern New England.

We’re under plenty of sunshine Thursday, but clouds fill into early Friday morning ahead of our next system. That next system brings rain into the area by Friday late afternoon west, evening the rest of the viewing area.

There could be a few light snowflakes into southern VT, Berkshires, the Monadnock region of southern NH at the onset of these showers, but no accumulation or travel troubles are expected at this time. Just plain rain for the rest of southern New England.

This system lingers into early Saturday morning, but at least these showers swiftly exit by late morning, so the rest of the weekend looks great for your outdoor plans.

Another round of showers return Monday and a slight chance south on Tuesday. For the Red Sox home opener, some showers are expected early Tuesday morning, but it should be dry just in time for first pitch. At least that’s the way it looks at the moment. In the meantime, continue to check back for the latest updates. Go Sox!