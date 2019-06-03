Dry & Breezy

We kicked the showers offshore early this morning and in their wake, dry and breezy weather settles in. Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures this afternoon run near seasonable levels, close to 70 degrees.

With very low humidity and clear skies tonight, it’ll be cool. The heat may kick on in many houses as overnight lows fade back into the 40s!

Tomorrow remains dry with increasing afternoon clouds. Showers arrive tomorrow night and will be in and out through Thursday.

Friday-Weekend is looking dry with highs in the 70s inland, cooler at the coast. Solid early June weather, although no summer heat is expected.