Dry, Chilly Weather Continues

7Weather- The dry pattern rolls on, and temperatures are chilly, but a few degrees above average.

Sunday starts cold in the 20s, and then we get into the upper 30s to low 40s in the afternoon. Skies are sunny and winds are light.

The week starts with mainly sunny skies and highs near 40º. A system passes by south of us on Tuesday, but the precipitation misses us. All we get from that system is extra clouds. Temperatures are slightly above average in the low 40s.

If you haven’t already, it’s a good time to get a car wash! The wash will last you at least 5 to 6 days.

The daily average temperature has been above average every day this month. We’ll keep that going for the next at least 7 days with highs in the low 40s this upcoming week.