Dry & Cold Start to December

It has been a cold and dry start to December across the area.

So far we have had 8 dry days and most of us will probably get to a 10+ dry stretch by mid-week.

The last time we have had a 10-day dry stretch in Boston during the winter was back in 2016 between January 24th – Feb 16th. Before that, we had a 10-day dry stretch in 2011, showing that we don’t often have a dry stretch during the winter.

The longest stretch we’ve had in history during the winter is a 22 day stretch back in February 1877.

We haven’t seen much precipitation so far this month but our yearly total is still above average. Since January 1st we have seen 51.35″ of precipitation, putting us 10.05″ above average for the year.

Have you noticed it has been chilly? Well we have been below average the last 7 days. Average highs for Boston the last 7 days are in the 40s and we have been in the 30s.