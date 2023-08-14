It’s hard to believe that it’s the middle of August and summer is winding down, but we’ll have a great day today to soak up these fleeting summer days! We’ll have some clouds in the mix today but I wouldn’t go so far as to call it a cloudy day. Along with the few clouds we’ll have mild temperatures, comfortable humidity, and a westerly breeze.

That westerly breeze should be just strong enough to hold off the sea breeze. It won’t be an overly windy day, more of a “Goldilocks” wind. Not too strong, not too light, juuuust right. If the wind is too light, the sea breeze will set up on the coast line.

That means we’ll push mild air right out to the beaches. Your beach forecast looks good with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s and water temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. UV index is high, so don’t forget the sunscreen, and high tide in the middle part of the day with low tide holding off until almost 5pm tonight.

Enjoy today because we’ll already be talking changes by tomorrow morning. Rain, storms, and downpours will move in during the overnight hours and stick with us tomorrow morning. The commute tomorrow will probably be pretty slow. The wet weather is primarily in the morning tomorrow with an afternoon lull. I don’t think it’s 100% dry but rain chances back off significantly tomorrow afternoon. Storm chances will spike back up later tomorrow evening and night with wave number two. That will probably be 7pm and after.

While the rain will be heavy at times, we’ll also have to watch the possibility of a strong to severe storm. The risk isn’t widespread but an isolated strong to severe storm is possible tomorrow morning. That looks to be most likely south of the Mass Pike.