Dry End to January, Potential Weekend Storm

7Weather- January has been mild and dry. 21 of 27 days have had above average temperatures, and only 9 of 27 days have had measurable precipitation. The rain and snow only added up to 1.39″, putting us 1.45″ below average for the month. We received 3.0″ of snow January 18th, and on that day we also recorded the coldest temperatures of 14º. A record was set on January 12th. This is the warmest temperature ever recorded in January.

A cold front slowly clears the area Tuesday, still allowing our highs to reach near 40º, and also keeping extra clouds around.

Wednesday and Thursday are seasonable and sunny. Temperatures jump above average again on Friday, and it is dry.

We are keeping a close eye on the weekend. We have two different systems that could bring rain/snow into southern New England. The first storm looks to be well offshore, but there is the chance the the northern part of the system bring in snow/rain Saturday afternoon. The second system comes in late Saturday night, and sticks around into Sunday morning.