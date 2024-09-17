Our dry pattern rolled on for another day. It was a beautiful, summer like day today with bright blue skies in the morning giving way to a filtered sunshine in the afternoon. We’ve added a day to our tally of consecutive dry days, which now has us tied for 5th place for consecutive days without measurable rain at any point in the year!

It’s no surprise then that September has seen virtually no rain since we’re 17 days into the month and our dry stretch currently sits at 28 days. As far as record keeping is concerned, Boston has had 0.00″ in September. Now, technically, we’ve seen a few sprinkles at times which is considered a “trace”. A trace, for historical purposes, doesn’t count, which is why the record books will say zero. That’s also why you see two different numbers below on our driest Septembers list versus monthly rain data. We currently have the driest September (to date) on record.

That will change tomorrow with rain arriving late. And by late, I mean LATE. So most (nearly all) of your Wednesday is dry. The cirrus clouds will continue to thicken up tomorrow giving us a filtered sunshine, but the rain should hold off until 10pm or after. Even though they arrive late late late, if it does rain before midnight, we’ll end our consecutive dry day run since Wednesday will technically record rain.

Rain will return overnight Wednesday into Thursday and continue through Friday. The farther north you are, the less rain you’ll see. The storm center will stay south of us as it passes by, so the closer to the storm center you are, the more rain you’ll see to close the work week.

Behind this storm is the real fall like air. This is the true stuff fall lovers have been waiting for! Temperatures this weekend will stay in the 60s, which is more typical of early October! It’s fitting though, since fall officially begins this Sunday at 8:43 am! On top of the cooler temperatures, a decent breeze will add to that fall feel.