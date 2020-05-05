Dry For Now… Cooler Air Prevails

After 3 days in a row of hitting 70 degrees, our temperature winning streak comes to and end today as the numbers slide back to near 60. Still, a solid day overall with mostly sunny skies winning out. It’ll be breezy, with an active wind out of the northwest, which will be strong enough, that no sea breeze kicks in.

Tomorrow will be cooler at the coast with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds turn onshore, however, we’ll still warm up to near 60 inland.

If you’re up late tonight or predawn tomorrow, you may catch a few shooting stars thanks to nearing the peak of the Eta Aquarid meteor shower. While skies are mainly clear, the almost full moon will limit visibility, so it won’t be the best viewing overall. No fret, we have more active meteor showers ahead, including in late July when the Perseids peak.

Ok, back to the weather. More rain moves in tomorrow night with isolated showers leftover on Thursday. It’ll be a chilly day with highs in the lower 50s. The steadiest rain falls across Southeast Mass tomorrow night, with maybe even a wet snow flake or two mixed in.

Another low brings more rain Friday night. That steady rain tapers to isolated showers Saturday, but it will be cold and windy! Highs range from the upper 30s in the Worcester Hills to mid 40s in Boston. Wind gusts run 30-40mph with isolated rain/snow showers popping up. Although Mother’s Day is chilly too, highs do recover into the 50s and we’ll stay dry.