Dry For Now… Late Week Storm

More clouds than sun win out through the day, but we will catch some peeks of sun from time to time. In addition, it looks dry with highs near 60 across inland locations and in the low to mid 50s close to the coast. Tomorrow is similar, but even a few degree milder as more sunshine breaks out after some morning clouds.

Thursday afternoon, clouds thicken with showers arriving by the end of the day. Rain continues to increase in coverage area Thursday night, providing a soaking rain and gusty wind for much of Southern New England through Friday. In fact, it’ll be cold enough that the higher terrain of southern and central New England will pick up on some heavy, wet snow. Many of us will pick up at least an inch of rain, which will be beneficial to the area giving the recent dry weather.

Below, areas in orange and red have the highest chance of picking up at least a few inches of heavy, wet snow. Mainly elevations above 1000 feet.