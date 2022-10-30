7Weather- Halloween is dry and then showers arrive late Monday night into Tuesday.

It’s a mild Halloween with temperatures starting in the upper 40s and low 50s. Highs reach the mid and upper 60s. The day starts cloudy with patchy fog and then we could see peeks of sun in the afternoon.

It’s breezy in the afternoon, but wind dies down for trick-or-treating. The kids will just need a long sleeve shirt under their costumes or a light jacket.

Rain arrives between 2-3AM Tuesday and we’ll have lingering showers Tuesday morning. As of now it looks like the wet weather is mainly around south of the Pike for the morning commute. It is a muggy day with highs in the mid and upper 60s.

Expect a second round of showers in after 2PM as a cold front moves into the region. Some rain lingers into the after/evening commute.

Things clear up on Wednesday. Expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper 60s inland and in the low 60s along the coast.