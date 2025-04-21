A bit of a chill kicks off this Marathon Monday, but with it being a dry day overall, it’ll be a solid forecast for both the Marathon and the Sox game. Temps will warm from near freezing in the burbs to the lower to middle 60s inland this afternoon. Along the coast, an ocean breeze will keep it cooler, in the 50s. Clouds increase this afternoon, but we’ll stay dry.

The chance for showers goes up tonight as a warm front pushes toward us. Clouds linger tomorrow morning, but once we get into the breaks of sun in the afternoon tomorrow, temperatures jump up into the 70s.

The pattern overall is for solid April weather this week as temperatures run in the 60s and 70s for much of the 7 day forecast. The next chance for widespread showers moves in Saturday.