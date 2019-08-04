Dry Monday, Unsettled Tue-Thur

7Weather- It will feel refreshing to start the week. It is dry on Monday and then it is a bit unsettled Tuesday through Thursday this week.

MONDAY:

Monday is the pick of the week! We have the perfect set up… not too warm and low humidity.

Highs will be in the low and mid 80s inland, and close to 80º at the coast.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday will feel a bit humid with dew points back in the 60s. The day start partly cloudy, and then clouds gradually move in throughout the afternoon.

A warm front lifts through the area in the afternoon, sparking up isolated storms. There is a 20% chance for storms in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY:

It looks like Wednesday could become a day to be weather aware. A few strong to severe storms are possible. We have all the ingredients we need to have strong storms, but it will depend how warm we get throughout the first of the day.

If we get into the upper 80s in the early afternoon, we have a better chance to see strong storms.