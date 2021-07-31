Most of the daylight hours are dry Sunday, and then rain moves in throughout the evening.

Sunday morning starts sunny. Morning low temperatures will be in the low and mid 50s, and then we jump into the low and mid 70s by 9 AM. There is still sunshine around for lunch time, and it is mild in the upper 70s. Clouds move in throughout the early afternoon and there could be an isolated downpour between 3-6 PM in northern Worcester County and southern New Hampshire.

Showers push into the area around or after sunset. The better chance of steady rain will be along and south of the Pike Sunday night into very early Monday morning.

Monday morning might have lingering clouds early in the morning, but it clears up quickly. Temperatures start in the 60s in the morning, and then we get into the upper 70s in the afternoon. There’s a 10-20% chance of an afternoon shower. Most of us stay dry.

Humidity won’t be as low on Sunday, but it will still feel comfortable. Most of the daylight hours are dry, and highs are near 80º. Monday looks like a great day for golfing with sun and clouds and highs in the upper 70s. Tuesday is also nice with partly sunny skies mild highs.

A system moves by south of the area on Wednesday. As of now, it looks like that system only brings showers to the Cape & the Islands. Thursday likely has scattered showers with highs in the mid 70s. Friday is humid and there will be light, on and off rain.