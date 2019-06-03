Dry Most of Tuesday, Few Showers Mid-Week

Most of the day will be dry on Tuesday, and then we have the chance for showers Wednesday and Thursday. Friday looks dry.

Low temps are chilly tonight between 39-52º. By the time you walk out the door around 7 AM on Tuesday, most spots will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The day starts with bright blue skies, and then clouds gradually move in throughout the afternoon. Highs reach into the mid and upper 60s.

There could be a spot shower around sunset, and then a few showers overnight.

A warm front lifts through the region on Wednesday, warming us up into the 70s, but also giving us the chance for spotty showers throughout the day.

This particular model has Boston getting stuck in the 60s, but I do think we will at least get to 70º late in the afternoon.

Thursday remains a bit unsettled, but it doesn’t look like a washout. It is mostly cloudy with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Friday and next weekend are looking pretty good, weather-wise.