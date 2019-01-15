Dry Next Few Days, Light Snow Friday Morning

Today will be a nice, winter day with highs in the mid and upper 30s. The day starts sunny and then some clouds move in this afternoon.

Highs will be in the low 40s on Wednesday with chilly breeze throughout the afternoon. The day starts partly cloudy and then it eventually becomes mostly cloudy as a cold front start to move in. Thursday will be cold in the mid and upper 20s and it will be partly sunny.

A weak system moves into the region Thursday night, giving us the chance for light snow showers Friday morning.

As of now, it looks like light snow will start early Friday morning. Snow will then turn into rain late morning, and then the system moves out by mid-day.

Minor accumulation is expected. At most, 1-2″ of snow in northern Worcester County and southern New Hampshire.

We are keeping a close eye on a system that will develop in the in Colorado late in the week. The track of this low will determine what we see here in Southern New England.

The more likely track, as of now, is the the red arrow. These means warmer air from the south will get pulled in and any precipitation that starts as snow will turn to rain.

Stay tuned!