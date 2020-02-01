Dry Next Several Days, Unsettled Mid-Week

7Weather- The next several days are mainly dry, but then it becomes unsettled by Wednesday night.

There could be a few morning flurries on Sunday, and then skies clear up a bit in the afternoon. It doesn’t look like we get stuck under the clouds all day, like we did Saturday. Highs reach into the low 40s.

Another weak disturbance gives us the chance for a few flurries Sunday evening, but it won’t amount to much.

A warm front allows temperatures to jump into the upper 40s to low 50s to kick off the week! It will be breezy at times, and skies are mostly sunny.

Clouds gradually move into the area on Tuesday, as the leading edge of our next system moves in. It looks like most of the day is dry, and highs reach into the mid 40s.

A system moving in from the south Wednesday night gives us the chance for rain/snow showers. It looks like warm air quickly moves in, and most of the precipitation transitions to rain throughout Thursday.