Dry Next Two Days, More Rain Friday

7Weather- Another round of rain moves in around midnight and should be out of here by 5-6 AM. We then have two dry days in the forecast, and that means pollen count will be high.

We’re going with “severe” for the allergy forecast both Wednesday and Thursday. Rain moves in Friday, which brings it back down to moderate, but then it’s back to severe on Saturday.

MONDAY’S RAIN:

Some towns got up to 3″ of rain from Monday’s rain storm. Boston recorded 2.43″ of rain for the entire rain storm, but just the rain on Monday broke a record.

2.3″ of rain fell from Monday afternoon through midnight. That broke the record for daily max rainfall of 1.89″ that was set back in 1937.

This system bumped us up to above average for the monthly rainfall total, as we as the spring season rainfall total.

WEDNESDAY:

A round of showers move in around midnight and should be out by 5 AM on Wednesday. We start the morning in the upper 40s and low 50s.

The sun! Yes, skies clear by the afternoon and it will be nice out with highs between 58-68º.

It is mostly clear for first pitch at Fenway Park on Wednesday with temps in the mid 50s. It also looks breezy with winds between 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY:

It will be cool in the mid 40s Thursday morning, but then we rebound into the low and mid 60s in the afternoon.

First pitch looking good Thursday! Temps are in the mid 50s and skies are mostly clear.

Friday might be another cancelled game. We’ll see a few showers early in the day and then it looks like there could be downpours in the afternoon/evening.

7-DAY:

Saturday is looking mild in the low 60s, but it will also be breezy. Clouds increase on Sunday and there is a chance for afternoon rain.